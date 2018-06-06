Donna Meyer, CEO of OADN, Appointed to the National Advisory Council on Nurse Education and Practice (NACNEP)

(June 11, 2018) Donna Meyer, CEO for the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN), has been appointed to the National Advisory Council on Nurse Education and Practice (NACNEP). The prestigious federal council advises the Administration and Congress on healthcare policies related to the nursing workforce, nursing education and nursing practice improvement. NACNEP has responsibility for a wide range of activities in support of nursing education and practice. Council members are appointed from an array of sectors including academia, practice, professional organizations and consumer groups. The body has issued reports on enhancing the composition of the nursing workforce, improved workforce distribution, nursing competencies, new care delivery models, and interprofessional education and practice.

“I am honored to be appointed to NACNEP,” says Meyer. “Throughout my career I have advocated on behalf of associate degree nursing education and the important role that community colleges play in assuring a strong national nursing workforce that serves the local healthcare needs of communities. I greatly appreciate the opportunity to be appointed to this advisory body and work with so many expert colleagues to change the face of health through nursing solutions.” Prior to her tenure as OADN’s CEO, Meyer served as Dean of Health Sciences at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey IL, where she founded the nation’s first community college-based nurse managed clinic. Meyer previously served on the National Advisory Committee for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Academic Progression in Nursing program, which focused on creating collaborative partnerships between community colleges, universities, and practice to build better opportunities for advancement in the nursing workforce. She currently serves on the leadership of the National Education Progression in Nursing Collaborative, or NEPIN, the successor initiative to the APIN program, that is working to enhance the diversity of the nursing workforce and foster greater opportunities for nurses to progress academically and advance professionally at every level. Meyer also serves on the advisory council for American Sentinel University and the Nurses on Boards Coalition Board of Directors.

“With the accelerated rate of changes affecting nursing and higher education, along with the changing nature of health care delivery and patient care, we must all do more to adapt and innovate to meet workforce and patient care needs. I am eager to share the many best practices, ideas and other innovations that I have learned from my experience in academia, with OADN, and through other national initiatives. I look forward to engaging in the diverse exchange of ideas and policy questions that NACNEP will address” added Meyer.

About OADN

OADN’s mission is to provide visionary leadership in nursing education to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve. As the premier organization and national voice providing advocacy for associate degree nursing, OADN is continually present and active in trends and issues impacting nursing education and workforce. By fostering dynamic and collaborative nursing education strategies, OADN ensures that the associate degree nursing remains a pathway for a diverse spectrum of students, enriching the profession of nursing and meeting the health care needs of our communities.