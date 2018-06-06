Jeffrey Ryan Elected to the Executive Board of the Council on Undergraduate Research

Newswise — Jeffrey Ryan, professor of geology in the School of Geosciences at University of South Florida (Tampa), has been elected to the Executive Board of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR). A member of CUR’s Geosciences Division for more than two decades and a former chair of the division, Ryan will begin his one-year term on the CUR Executive Board on July 1, 2018.

Ryan earned his BS degree (summa cum laude) from Western Carolina University and MA, MPhil, and PhD degrees in geological sciences from Columbia University. His teaching and research interests include geoscience education as well as marine petrology and geochemistry. He has served as a program officer in the Division of Undergraduate Education at the National Science Foundation and was recently elected a Fellow of the Geological Society of America. A long-serving CUR Councilor, Ryan is currently vice-chair of the Oversight Committee of the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR).

Stated Ryan: “To a great degree, my experiences in CUR have defined the geoscientist and educator I have become. So I am very excited to be able to put my varied professional experiences to work in serving CUR and its members as a general representative to the Executive Board.”

Council on Undergraduate Research: The Council on Undergraduate Research supports faculty development for high-quality undergraduate student-faculty collaborative research and scholarship. More than 700 institutions and nearly 13,000 individuals belong to CUR. CUR believes that the best way to capture student interest and create enthusiasm for a discipline is through research in close collaboration with faculty members.

University of South Florida: The University of South Florida (USF) is a large, public, 4-year university offering undergraduate, graduate, specialist, and doctoral level degrees. The USF System includes three separately accredited institutions: USF (Tampa); USF St. Petersburg; and USF Sarasota-Manatee. Serving more than 50,000 students, the USF System has an annual budget of $1.7 billion and is ranked 45th in the nation for research expenditures among all universities, public or private.