UT Southwestern tops academic medical centers globally in publishing quality scientific research, according to Nature Index

Newswise — DALLAS – June 7, 2018 – UT Southwestern Medical Center is the No. 1 academic medical center in the world for publishing high-quality scientific research, according to the Nature Index 2018 Annual Tables released today. UT Southwestern is ranked first among peer institutions that include Columbia University Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, and UC San Diego Health.

UT Southwestern, which is commemorating its 75th anniversary this year, is among the youngest academic medical centers on the list. Others rounding out the top 10 include the University of Michigan Health System, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, NYU Langone Medical Center, UCLA Health, and Duke University Health System.

“As one of the world’s foremost research institutions, UT Southwestern has long cultivated an environment where the pursuit of rigorous scientific research blends seamlessly with multidisciplinary collaboration, resulting in a strong record of leading-edge discoveries and consistent translation into new treatment development,” said Dr. Dwain Thiele, Interim Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dean of UT Southwestern Medical School. “Our ranking as the No. 1 academic medical center in the world for publishing discoveries in the highest-quality journals is a testament to the research being conducted every day in the hundreds of labs across campus, where senior faculty, early career researchers, postdoctoral fellows, and graduate students tirelessly work on discovering the underlying causes of disease and the ways in which we can improve health and extend life.”

The UT Southwestern faculty has received six Nobel Prizes since 1985, and includes 22 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 16 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 15 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators

The Nature Index 2018 rankings include primary research articles published in a group of 82 high-quality science journals selected by a panel of active scientists, independently of Nature Research. The selection process provides a consensus of the upper echelon of journals in the natural sciences. The list of publications includes both multidisciplinary journals and some of the most highly selective journals within the main disciplines of the natural sciences.

