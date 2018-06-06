NUS is 11th in the world: QS World University Rankings 2019

Newswise — Singapore, 7 June 2018 – The National University of Singapore (NUS) has been placed 11th globally in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2019, moving up four places from last year. Based on the latest survey, NUS is Asia’s best and it is also in the top one per cent of the world’s top universities. In addition, the University continues to be placed 11th globally for its strong academic reputation.

The QS World University Rankings 2019 surveyed over 83,000 academics and 42,000 employers, and ranked the world’s top 1,000 universities from 85 countries. It employs six performance indicators – academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, and proportions of international faculty and international students – to assess a university’s strengths in research, teaching, employability, and internationalisation.

Professor Tan Eng Chye, NUS President, said, “We are pleased to see that NUS continues to be recognised as among the leading universities in the world, and in Asia, in the QS World University Rankings 2019. NUS has distinguished itself in the area of academic as well as employer reputation, and continues to ramp up its research performance. We are grateful for the excellent work by our very talented community.”

Elaborating on the University’s plans, Prof Tan said, “The future of work in Singapore and around the world is changing rapidly. More than ever, universities around the world need to bring distinctive value to the communities that we serve. As Singapore’s flagship university, NUS will vigorously pursue our strategy of promoting and enabling lifelong learning, where NUS graduates can continually develop new competencies to excel in Singapore and around the world. We will also continue to push boundaries to pioneer new models of education and generate research discoveries that could have a deep impact on society.”

Mr Ben Sowter, QS Research Director, said, “The competition amongst the top 15 in the QS World University Rankings is as fierce as ever and the brand of NUS remains strong, ranked 11 in academic reputation for the second year running, NUS has strengthened its year on year research profile to gain 4 places in this year’s ranking – an impressive achievement in such a competitive global environment. This iteration sees NUS re-establish itself as Asia’s number one.”

The full results of the QS World University Rankings 2019 will be available at: https://www.topuniversities.com.