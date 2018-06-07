Brian Deffaa Named Chief Marketing Officer at LifeBridge Health

Helene King

410-601-2296

hking@lifebridgehealth.org

Baltimore, MD - Brian Deffaa has joined LifeBridge Health as the system’s first chief marketing officer. Deffaa will lead the development and execution of internal and external communications relating to marketing, branding and public relations.



“Brian Deffaa is a strategically oriented, customer-focused marketing executive with an impressive background in all forms of strategic marketing, including expertise in digital communication and customer relationship management. Along with his outstanding leadership skills, innovative thinking and vision, he brings with him an energy and enthusiasm, and we are thrilled to have him as part of the LifeBridge Health team,” says Brian M. White, executive vice president at LifeBridge Health.

Deffaa comes to LifeBridge Health from SunTrust Mortgage where he was group vice president of national direct marketing, based in Richmond, Virginia. His skills and areas of interest include market analysis and strategic development, digital and physical journey mapping, design thinking and new product development, and integrated campaign planning, execution and measurement.

In addition to his tenure at SunTrust, Deffaa has 20-years of experience in marketing, leading recognizable campaigns at Capital One, Best Buy, Target and Ford Motors.

Deffaa earned his MBA in marketing from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and his bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.

About LifeBridge Health

LifeBridge Health consists of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, and subsidiaries and affiliates, including LifeBridge Health & Fitness. Sinai, Northwest and Carroll hospitals are acute-care general hospitals with complementary clinical centers of excellence. For more information, visit

www.lifebridgehealth.org.

###