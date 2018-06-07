Will Europe’s Efforts to Protect Consumers’ Privacy in the Social Media Age Work?

What: Last month, the European Union enacted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that requires disclosures on how companies use their customers’ data. American University experts are available to comment of the regulation and analyze the effect that GDPR may have on consumers and on large and small businesses.

Derrick Cogburn, associate professor in the School of International Service and the Kogod School of Business, is the founding Executive Director of the AU Institute on Disability and Public Policy (IDPP), Faculty Co-Director of the Internet Governance Lab (IGL), and director of COTELCO the Collaboration Laboratory. His most recent books include Transnational Advocacy Networks in the Information Society: Partners or Pawns? and The Turn to Infrastructure in Internet Governance. He is Editor of the Palgrave Macmillan book series Information Technology and Global Governance and serves on editorial boards for Journal of Information Technology and Politics, Review of Policy Research, and Journal of Political Science Education. Prof. Cogburn can comment on issues related to the history and philosophical background of the GDPR; the major differences between the U.S. and the European approach to this issue; the implications for large and small businesses; the impact on consumers; and data portability.

Prof. Cogburn said: “The entry into force of the GDPR is an historic achievement for data privacy and protection, not just for the citizens of Europe. Because of its global reach, citizens all over the world will benefit from it as they engage with companies and organizations that do business in Europe. The European Union has taken a leadership role in this area, and other countries and regions should follow suit to support the privacy interests of their populations."

Aram Sinnreich is an associate professor and chair of the Communication Studies division at American University’s School of Communication. His work focuses on the intersection of culture, law and technology, with an emphasis on subjects such as emerging media and music. He has written extensively on issues of social media and privacy and is available to discuss the influence of GDPR on media industries and online cultures.

