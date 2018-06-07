Newly Redesigned AAE.org Takes Gold in 2018 Hermes Creative Awards

Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Association of Endodontists’ recently redesigned website received a Gold Award in the 2018 Hermes Creative Awards, presented by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals. The new aae.org, which launched in December, won distinctions in the Website Overall/Association category.

The Hermes Creative Awards competition recognizes creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. The awards are sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, an international organization that consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. The AAE website redesign was recognized earlier this year with a Gold AVA Digital Award, honoring excellence in digital creativity, branding and strategy.

“It’s a testament to the involvement of our staff, members and partners in the redesign of the AAE website that we’ve been recognized by AMCP,” said AAE Executive Director Kenneth J. Widelka. “Since the launch, the AAE has received high praise for our redesigned family of sites for dental professionals, patients, the Foundation for Endodontics and the American Board of Endodontics. Each site is designed to meet the distinct needs of its main audience.”

Crisp, clean designs liven up each page and make it easy for all visitors to find information quickly. Prominent buttons ensure efficient navigation through materials and resources to support all needs. The new site features a simplified, topic-based menu, with content reorganized for quick, intuitive searching. Its responsive design keeps the mobile-empowered user top of mind.

Any outlets with an interest in endodontics, including clinical and patient information, are encouraged to link to AAE web pages to educate a wider audience about the importance of saving teeth.

###

About the American Association of EndodontistsThe American Association of Endodontists, headquartered in Chicago, represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of nine dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information, visit aae.org.