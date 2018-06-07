Wolters Kluwer Builds an Immersive Virtual World to Prepare Nursing Students for Population Health Nursing

Newswise — June 7, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer Health announced today the launch of Lippincott Clinical Experiences: Community, Public, and Population Health Nursing to prepare nursing students for practice in the burgeoning field of population health using an innovative virtual community with realistic, hands-on clinical experiences. Designed to be integrated in nursing programs, Lippincott Clinical Experiences delivers a wide-ranging variety of clinical encounters to help students gain proficiency in practice environments that are logistically challenging to simulate, such as natural disaster sites, domestic violence shelters or correctional facilities. The program can also help supplement clinical time or missed clinicals.

In response to emerging integrated wellness models, nursing programs have been called on to adapt and expand population health curricula. At the same time, nursing schools are challenged with planning clinical activities in a variety of non-hospital settings where students can gain a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted nature of community and public health nursing. In many cases, schools are unable to expose students to enough settings, situations, and populations—in both urban and rural locales—to effectively demonstrate the breadth and depth of population health nursing. In other instances, legal, safety, and ethical issues prevent students from clinical experiences that are too sensitive, dangerous, rarely occurring, or with vulnerable populations.

“In order to graduate nurses who are prepared to practice in community and public health settings, we needed a new approach. We sought to transform learning by immersing students in diverse, real-world challenges and experiences through the use of virtual technology,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing and Products, Health Learning, Research & Practice, Wolters Kluwer Health (AHCNE Table 5). “Lippincott Clinical Experiences equips educators with a range of simulations they need to easily assign clinical activities, drive practical application of learning, as well as provide hands-on clinical activities that prod students to explore their own communities and learn more using web research.”

The innovative new resource is authored by Jone Tiffany, DNP, MA, RNC-OB, CNE, and Barbara A. Hoglund, EdD, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, CNE—both nurse educators with numerous publishing credits on the use of simulated clinical experiences in community and public health curriculum. Lippincott Clinical Experiences can be put toward clinical hours, assigned as homework, and/or used with interactive classroom activities. The included clinicals are diverse, ranging from public health nursing situations (e.g., WIC, screenings, and interprofessional care conferences) and community assessment, to intimate partner violence and elder abuse, to disaster assessment, response, and post-disaster recovery. Also featured are clinicals focused on home safety and the aging adult; case management/transitions of care in a primary care clinic; correctional facility nursing; gun violence, bullying and teen homelessness; health policy and social justice; global response to natural disasters and infectious diseases; and much more. Lippincott Clinical Experiences offers an unmatched level of clinical diversity to help students expand their mindset beyond nurse-client to a broader population health perspective.

Noting the need to “supplement and strengthen the community/public health clinical experiences that the students have,” Nicole McCain, MSN, CNE, CNL, a nurse educator with the Jefferson College of Health Sciences said Lippincott Clinical Experiences “allows for better use of [students’] direct care hours and expose them to other roles of the nurse—population-level assessment, planning, and evaluation of outcomes.”

