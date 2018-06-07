Lebron Leaving Cleveland? “LeBron Effect” Economist Available to Comment

Economist Daniel Shoag has conducted original research on the economic impacts of LeBron James, including what might happen should the NBA superstar leave Cleveland again.

Dr. Shoag, a native Clevelander and a professor of economics at Case Western Reserve University, is available and willing to comment on the potential impacts should LeBron leave this off-season.

Via the American Enterprise Institute, here is Shoag’s paper Taking my talents to South Beach (and back).

