Lebron Leaving Cleveland? "LeBron Effect" Economist Available to Comment

7-Jun-2018

Case Western Reserve University

Expert Pitch

    Daniel Shoag, Case Western Reserve University

    • Economist Daniel Shoag has conducted original research on the economic impacts of LeBron James, including what might happen should the NBA superstar leave Cleveland again.

    Dr. Shoag, a native Clevelander and a professor of economics at Case Western Reserve University, is available and willing to comment on the potential impacts should LeBron leave this off-season.

    Via the American Enterprise Institute, here is Shoag’s paper Taking my talents to South Beach (and back).

