Expert available for CDC Report on Suicide Rate in U.S.

Released: 7-Jun-2018 3:45 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Case Western Reserve University

    • Dr. James Overholser, a professor of psychology at Case Western Reserve University, is available to comment on the new CDC report showing a sharp increase in suicides. 

    Overholser is actively involved in research on risk factors for and treatment of depression and suicide.

    Much of his research strives to improve our understanding of suicide risk and suicide prevention.

    Happy to arrange contact with Dr. Overholser. His office phone is 216 368-2852. 

     

