Mars Astrobiology Expert Available to Discuss New Findings From Curiosity Rover

NASA announced June 7 that its Curiosity rover located tantalizing new clues in the search for life on Mars—organic molecules preserved in rocks at the site of an ancient lake bed.

Bruce Jakosky, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, is available to speak about these findings.

Jakosky is the associate director for science of CU Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics and is an expert in Martian geology and astrobiology. He is also the principal investigator for NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) mission, which explores the loss of Mars’ atmosphere to space.