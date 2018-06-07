 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Mars Astrobiology Expert Available to Discuss New Findings From Curiosity Rover

Article ID: 695814

Released: 7-Jun-2018 4:45 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Colorado Boulder

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cell Biology, Chemistry, Space, Mars, Local - Colorado
KEYWORDS
  • Space, MARS, Curiosity rover, Astrobiology

    • NASA announced June 7 that its Curiosity rover located tantalizing new clues in the search for life on Mars—organic molecules preserved in rocks at the site of an ancient lake bed.

    Bruce Jakosky, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, is available to speak about these findings.

    Jakosky is the associate director for science of CU Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics and is an expert in Martian geology and astrobiology. He is also the principal investigator for NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) mission, which explores the loss of Mars’ atmosphere to space.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!