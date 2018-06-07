S&T Launches Modernized Long Rang Broad Agency Announcement

Newswise — Washington, D.C. – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) today issued a standing, open invitation to the scientific and technical communities to propose novel ideas to help address DHS’s most significant priorities. S&T, in concert with the DHS Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, released a newly modernized Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (LRBAA) with significant enhancements to the process.

“Improving the business practices of the Long Range Broad Agency Announcement will make it easier for industry to work with S&T and bring innovative solutions to the homeland security community,” said William N. Bryan, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “LRBAA is a great way for industry to understand our technology needs, and the process improvements will make it easier for us to fund technology that solves pressing homeland security challenges.”

S&T’s modernized LRBAA will feature:

Simple, clear and easy-to-understand language: Topic announcements will describe evaluation criteria and list DHS needs aligned to the S&T Industry Guide and DHS Component priorities.

Streamlined and efficient process: The overall process time and submission requirements are significantly reduced. Industry can be notified of S&T’s interest in as little as 10 days, instead of the former 60 days.

More flexible ways to communicate and engage with industry: Industry submitters may now provide a short video with their proposal to demonstrate their working prototype and speak directly with an S&T Program Manager.

Mr. Bryan was joined by DHS Chief Procurement Officer Soraya Correa in a video to describe the enhancements to the new LRBAA.

On May 3, 2018, S&T hosted the Long Range Broad Agency Announcement Industry Update webinar to provide an in-depth look at the new features of the LRBAA.

To learn more about LRBAA and see current opportunities, visit: https://baa2.st.dhs.gov/portal/BAA/.