UIC hosts STEM Academy summer camp for high school students

Newswise — The University of Illinois at Chicago’s CHANCE program in partnership with ComEd is hosting the five-week summer STEM Academy program for eligible high school seniors on the UIC campus.

CHANCE, which stands for Counseling Help and Assistance Necessary for 21st century College Education, was formed in 2004 to help UIC reach students from underrepresented populations and provide them with support through counseling and workshops.

The five-week camp runs from June 25 to July 27 and is designed to offer a comprehensive curriculum that includes an introduction to engineering courses, project-based learning as well as college level engineering and math courses. Students are eligible to earn three college credit hours.

The STEM Academy is for students going into their senior year of high school this fall. The program is free due to resources provided by ComEd and its parent company Exelon, as well as the United Negro College Fund, or UNCF, and Ameresco, a leading provider of comprehensive energy services.

Students are also eligible to receive a minimum of $5,000 in scholarship money, as well as support resources from UIC CHANCE.

“While we understand many students going into their senior year are getting summer jobs and participating in other activities, our STEM Academy offers a look at a bigger picture and a keen advantage to succeed in college and compete in today’s technology savvy work force,” said Kendal Parker, director of UIC CHANCE.

The STEM Academy camp will be held on the UIC campus between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 25-July 27. The application deadline is June 15. A mandatory orientation session will be held on June 21. For more information and to obtain an application go to: http://uicchance.formstack.com/forms/2018_stem_academy