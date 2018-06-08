After reports of Anthony Bourdain's suicide, Inger Burnett-Zeigler, PhD, psychologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital available to discuss suicide prevention.
Inger Burnett-Zeigler, PHD is a clinical psychologist and assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She has clinical experience treating adults with chronic and severe mental illness and substance use disorders. Her research is focused on examining barriers to mental health treatment and ways to improve access and engagement in evidence based mental health services.