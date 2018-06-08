 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

CDC Suicide Report: UCLA Expert Available

Article ID: 695826

Released: 8-Jun-2018 8:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Behavioral Science, Government/Law, Mental Health, Neuro, Psychology and Psychiatry, Public Health, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Suicide, Public Health, Health Disparities

    • Vickie Mays, clinical psychologist, professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and professor of psychology at the UCLA College of Letters and Sciences, is available to comment on new CDC data showing an increase in suicide rates across the United States. Dr. Mays can offer perspective on national collection of mental health disorders, the difficulty of obtaining mental health treatment and why suicide is rising in the United States.

    To arrange an interview, please contact Stephanie Cajigal, Senior Public Relations Officer at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!