CDC Suicide Report: UCLA Expert Available

Vickie Mays, clinical psychologist, professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and professor of psychology at the UCLA College of Letters and Sciences, is available to comment on new CDC data showing an increase in suicide rates across the United States. Dr. Mays can offer perspective on national collection of mental health disorders, the difficulty of obtaining mental health treatment and why suicide is rising in the United States.

