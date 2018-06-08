DHS to Engage Innovative Small Businesses on National Road Tour

Newswise — Washington, DC – Small businesses in the research and development domain will have the opportunity to engage with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program representatives beginning June 18th, as part of the second of four legs of a National Road Tour sponsored by the Small Business Administration.

“The SBIR Road Tour continues to be a great way to discuss opportunities for innovative small businesses to engage on technology needs for the Homeland Security mission,” said William N. Bryan, the DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “By participating in this road tour and engaging with small businesses we facilitate the development of new technologies for the homeland security enterprise and support small business as a driving force for the U.S. economy.”

The Road Tour is a national outreach effort that connects small businesses with funding opportunities provided through the SBIR/STTR programs. Small businesses in the innovation research and development domains are encouraged to participate in this opportunity to meet DHS SBIR Program representatives and learn how to help address the homeland security challenges facing the nation.

During this second leg of the National Road Tour, DHS SBIR representatives will visit five cities over five days:

Rochester, New York – June 18 (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) NextCorps at Sibley Square, 260 E. Main Street, Suite 6000, Rochester, NY 14604. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbir-road-tour-tickets-44754672430#tickets

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – June 19 (8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) University of Pittsburgh, The William Pitt Union, 3959 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-sbir-road-tour-pittsburgh-tickets-45145248654

Columbus, Ohio – June 20 (7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) The Ohio Union at Ohio State University, Performance Hall, 1739 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43210. Register at: https://www.cvent.com/c/express/6bf31f9a-4a8c-4fc2-9dc4-951affe8124e

Huntington, West Virginia – June 21 (7:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.) Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex at Marshall University, 1628 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25755. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbir-road-tour-huntington-wv-tickets-45385907471?aff=es2

Durham, North Carolina – June 22 (8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.) North Carolina Biotechnology Center, 15 T.W. Alexander Drive, Durham, NC 27709. Register at: http://www.sbtdc.org/events/sbir/roadtour/

Upcoming legs of the National Road Tour include Pacific Northwest and New England states. For additional details on the SBIR Road Tour, including a schedule of stops and participating agencies, please visit http://www.sbirroadtour.com/.

Initiated in 2004, the DHS SBIR Program is a competitive contract awards program to increase the participation of innovative and creative U.S. small businesses in federal research and development initiatives and to increase private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions.

For more information about the DHS Science and Technology Directorate SBIR Program, visit the program portal at https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY