Rutgers Psychiatry Expert Available to Discuss Suicide and the Stigma of Seeking Mental Health Treatment

Petros Levounis, Professor and Chair, Department of Psychiatry, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and Chief of Service, University Hospital, is available to discuss the stigma surrounding seeking mental health treatment in the wake of this week’s news of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

“Our culture values autonomy and self-sufficiency to such an extreme that even when we, or our loved ones, are hurting, we are reluctant to call the doctor,” says Levounis. “This is true for all medical illness, but when it comes to mental health problems, such as depression, substance use, or anxiety, people are doubly averse to seeking advice from a professional. Unfortunately, even in 2018, many people see asking a psychiatrist for help as a personal failure.”

