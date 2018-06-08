Center for Biotechnology Named a National Accelerator for Health Security Innovations

Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY - June 8, 2018 - Stony Brook University ‘s Center for Biotechnology (CFB) has been selected as one of eight U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) BARDA-DRIVe accelerators. Each of these accelerators is directed to support bioscience companies to develop health security innovations within the national ecosystem.

The first two areas of focus will be early detection of infections, and solving sepsis, which is a leading cause of hospitalization in the U.S. and contributes to some 250,00 deaths annually according the HHS. The accelerator program will extend into many areas of prevention/detection/treatment of infectious diseases.

The CFB, which will receive a BARDA grant totally $500,000 over five years, will spearhead the effort on accelerating the translation of biomedical science into health security innovations for the New York region.

“Our goal is to use this funding to mine the robust academic portfolio of biomedical research within metropolitan NY, and fast track these early-stage technologies to HHS-BARDA to complete follow-on funding, technology development, federal and venture funding,” said Clinton Rubin, PhD, SUNY Distinguished Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering at Stony Brook University. “We hope that this support represents the beginning of a long, strong relationship w/ BARDA, and a growing presence of Biotech Development in the NY metro region.”

For additional perspective about the CFB’s selection and role in BARDA DRIVe, see this brief video by Professor Rubin.

###

About Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University is going beyond the expectations of what today’s public universities can accomplish. Since its founding in 1957, this young university has grown to become a flagship as one of only four University Center campuses in the State University of New York (SUNY) system with more than 26,000 students and 2,600 faculty members, and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs. Our faculty have earned numerous prestigious awards, including the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize and the inaugural Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. The University offers students an elite education with an outstanding return on investment: U.S. News & World Report ranks Stony Brook among the top 50 public universities in the nation. Its membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places Stony Brook among the top 62 research institutions in North America. As part of the management team of Brookhaven National Laboratory, the University joins a prestigious group of universities that have a role in running federal R&D labs. Stony Brook University is a driving force in the region’s economy, generating nearly 60,000 jobs and an annual economic impact of more than $4.6 billion. Our state, country and world demand ambitious ideas, imaginative solutions and exceptional leadership to forge a better future for all. The students, alumni, researchers and faculty of Stony Brook University are prepared to meet this challenge.