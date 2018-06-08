 
Weight Loss Surgical Intervention Risks Expert Dr. Aurora Pryor Available To Interview about Balloon/Bariatric Surgery Risk

Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

    • Dr. Aurora Dawn Pryor, Professor of Surgery, Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Chief of Bariatric, Foregut and Advanced GI Surgery Division, Director of Bariatric/Metabolic Weight Loss Center and Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Surgery Fellowship Surgery School of Medicine

    Dr. Aurora Pryor, Director of Bariatric/Metabolic Weight Loss Center and Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Surgery Fellowship is available for interview.

    Regarding balloon/bariatric surgery, Dr. Pryor says that there are risks with any surgical intervention, yet doing nothing for obesity carries significant risk. Existing procedures are very effective, yet only one percent of the population seeks surgery for weight loss and metabolic effects. Balloons and other devices reach patients that would not be interested in traditional approaches. Balloons are effective for patients who actively participate in medical support programs.

    Dr. Pryor is available for broadcast and other types of interviews, including via Stony Brook's ITK broadcast studio.

    To schedule an interview with Dr. Pryor, contact: Kali Chan, 631 638-2233, kali.chan@stonybrookmedicine.edu

     

     

