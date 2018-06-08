Weight Loss Surgical Intervention Risks Expert Dr. Aurora Pryor Available To Interview about Balloon/Bariatric Surgery Risk

Dr. Aurora Pryor, Director of Bariatric/Metabolic Weight Loss Center and Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Surgery Fellowship is available for interview.

Regarding balloon/bariatric surgery, Dr. Pryor says that there are risks with any surgical intervention, yet doing nothing for obesity carries significant risk. Existing procedures are very effective, yet only one percent of the population seeks surgery for weight loss and metabolic effects. Balloons and other devices reach patients that would not be interested in traditional approaches. Balloons are effective for patients who actively participate in medical support programs.

