Warning Signs: Is Someone You Love at Risk for Suicide?

Cedars-Sinai Expert in Detecting and Treating Depression Available for Interviews

    • Credit: Cedars-Sinai

      Waguih W. IsHak, MD, a Cedars-Sinai expert in detecting and treating depression, is available for interviews to discuss how you can help a loved one who is having suicidal thoughts.

    LOS ANGELES (June 8, 2018) -- Waguih W. IsHak, MD, a Cedars-Sinai expert in detecting and treating depression, is available for interviews today and throughout the weekend to discuss how you can help a loved one who is having suicidal thoughts.

    Recent news reports about Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade, successful, high-profile people who took their own lives, are a reminder that since 1999, suicides are up by 30 percent in the U.S., said IsHak, a professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences.  

    “Prediction can be difficult if you don’t see the warning signs, such as giving away personal items or researching suicide methods or developing a near obsession with how someone else has taken their life,” IsHak said. 

    Risk factors for suicide include:

    • Chronic pain
    • Family and domestic violence
    • A history of substance abuse and depression or bipolar depression.
    • Although many think teens and young adults are at higher risk, the elderly – particularly white males 65 and older -- have the highest rates of suicide.

