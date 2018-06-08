Warning Signs: Is Someone You Love at Risk for Suicide?

LOS ANGELES (June 8, 2018) -- Waguih W. IsHak, MD, a Cedars-Sinai expert in detecting and treating depression, is available for interviews today and throughout the weekend to discuss how you can help a loved one who is having suicidal thoughts.

Recent news reports about Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade, successful, high-profile people who took their own lives, are a reminder that since 1999, suicides are up by 30 percent in the U.S., said IsHak, a professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences.

“Prediction can be difficult if you don’t see the warning signs, such as giving away personal items or researching suicide methods or developing a near obsession with how someone else has taken their life,” IsHak said.

Risk factors for suicide include:

Chronic pain

Family and domestic violence

A history of substance abuse and depression or bipolar depression.

Although many think teens and young adults are at higher risk, the elderly – particularly white males 65 and older -- have the highest rates of suicide.

To book an interview with IsHak, please contact:

Soshea Leibler 213-215-8000 soshea.leibler@cshs.org

soshealeibler@gmail.com

Or

Sally Stewart 310-729-4369 sally.stewart@cshs.org