Warning Signs: Is Someone You Love at Risk for Suicide?
Cedars-Sinai Expert in Detecting and Treating Depression Available for Interviews
Article ID: 695881
Released: 8-Jun-2018 4:30 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Cedars-Sinai
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
LOS ANGELES (June 8, 2018) -- Waguih W. IsHak, MD, a Cedars-Sinai expert in detecting and treating depression, is available for interviews today and throughout the weekend to discuss how you can help a loved one who is having suicidal thoughts.
Recent news reports about Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade, successful, high-profile people who took their own lives, are a reminder that since 1999, suicides are up by 30 percent in the U.S., said IsHak, a professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences.
“Prediction can be difficult if you don’t see the warning signs, such as giving away personal items or researching suicide methods or developing a near obsession with how someone else has taken their life,” IsHak said.
Risk factors for suicide include:
- Chronic pain
- Family and domestic violence
- A history of substance abuse and depression or bipolar depression.
- Although many think teens and young adults are at higher risk, the elderly – particularly white males 65 and older -- have the highest rates of suicide.
To book an interview with IsHak, please contact:
Soshea Leibler 213-215-8000 soshea.leibler@cshs.org
soshealeibler@gmail.com
Or
Sally Stewart 310-729-4369 sally.stewart@cshs.org