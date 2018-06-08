ACR Radiology Leadership Institute Awards 10 Scholarships to Attend RLI Summit

Newswise — The Radiology Leadership Institute® (RLI) presented 10 radiology residents and fellows with scholarships to attend the 2018 RLI Leadership Summit, “Creating a Future-Proof Practice.” This year’s Summit features cutting edge topics at the intersection of radiology and business in 2018. The program also includes interactive sessions where attendees work in teams to successfully negotiate, develop strategies, and identify immediate steps to help their practices succeed now and in the future.

The 2018 scholarship recipients are:

Patricia Balthazar, MD – Emory University, Atlanta, GA

Dania Daye, MD, PhD – Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Austin Dixon, MD – Duke University, Durham, NC

Luke A. Gilman, MD – Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Shahar Glomski, MD – Brigham & Women’s Hospital Radiology Residency, Boston, MA

Jeff D. Jensen, MD – Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

David J. Maldow, MD – University of Rochester Medical Center Interventional Radiology, Rochester, NY

Daniel Ortiz, MD – Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, VA

Nisha Swaminathan, MD – University of Mississippi Medical Center Diagnostic Radiology Program, Jackson, MS

Mitchell Wilson, MD – University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta

“The Radiology Leadership Institute is pleased to award these scholarships to this elite group of promising, future radiology leaders,” said Frank Lexa, MD, MBA, FACR, Chief Medical Officer, RLI. “These 10 individuals were selected from a remarkably competitive group of candidates. They represent the future of our profession and we are proud that they will receive state of the art training from us at the RLI Summit to build their skills and accelerate their leadership development.”

The RLI, a program of the American College of Radiology, delivers a variety of leadership and business management training opportunities for radiologists at all levels of training. Registration for the seventh annual Summit, Sept. 7-9 in Wellesley, MA, is now open. Download the Summit brochure for additional information and detailed descriptions of each session.

To arrange an interview with an ACR/RLI spokesperson, contact Shawn Farley at 703-648-8936, Meghan Swope at 703-390-9822 or email PR@acr.org.

###

About the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science, and professions of radiological care.