MassChallenge Welcomes Babson Entrepreneurs Into 2018 Accelerator Program

Newswise — Six Babson businesses have been chosen to join the 2018 MassChallenge Boston Cohort. Cleancult, DetraPel, Dondoctor, Magnomer, Unruly Studios, and Cellular Preservation Technologies are a part of the 128 early-stage startups recognized for having the potential to create widespread impact across industries.

More than 1,600 applications were received from 11 countries and 16 U.S. states.

“We are very excited to have six Babson-affiliated teams in the MassChallenge cohort this year,” said Debi Kleiman, Executive Director of the Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson. “All of these teams represent the incredible strength and ingenuity of Babson’s entrepreneurs. In fact, five of these startups have been semi-finalists, finalists, or winners in our Babson Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (B.E.T.A.) Challenge, which is our most competitive new venture competition. We cannot wait to see what they do with this opportunity.”

MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators. To date, more than 1,500 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $3 billion in funding, generated over $2 billion in revenue, and created over 80,000 total jobs.

Babson MassChallenge Teams

Cleancult—Ryan Lupberger ’18

Cleancult delivers the most effective, nontoxic laundry detergent directly to your door monthly, so that you can feel clean, not chemicals. Cleancult was the undergraduate team winner for the 2018 B.E.T.A. Challenge.

DetraPel—David Zamarin ’20

DetraPel is a water-based, 100% non-toxic, super hydrophobic liquid repellent spray. DetraPel provides a clear, protective and durable coating to any solid material so liquid just slides off without any staining. It is portable, biodegradable, non-flammable and non-corrosive. If applied correctly, it will last anywhere up to a year. DetraPel was the undergraduate team winner for the 2017 B.E.T.A. Challenge.

Dondoctor—Felipe Acosta MBA’18

Dondoctor is an Airbnb-like online service to find doctors and medical centers in Latin America. Now find doctors and health centers for any specialty you need in the place you need them with a service that is easy to understand. Dondoctor was a 2018 B.E.T.A. Challenge finalist.

Magnomer—Ravish Majithia MBA’18

Poorly designed packaging is the root cause of low plastics recycling and environmental pollution. Magnomer uses magnetic markers as a means to redesign plastic packaging for zero-waste environments. The magnetic markers in the form of visual coatings complement brand designs, cue appropriate end-consumer behavior, and enable recovery from waste streams for better recycling. Magnomer was the graduate team winner for the 2018 B.E.T.A Challenge.

Unruly Studios—Bryanne Leeming MBA’16

Unruly Studios is a Boston-based edtech startup that creates interactive games to empower kids with critical STEM skills while encouraging physical play and social engagement. Unruly Studios was a semi-finalist in the 2018 B.E.T.A. Challenge.

Cellular Preservation Technologies—Ilya Ilyin MBA’10

Cellular Preservation Technologies’ mission is to greatly enhance the handling of critical perishable blood components such as platelets and red blood cells for blood transfusions and cell cultures for research and medical purposes.

