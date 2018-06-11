 
North Korea expert believes de-nuclearization should not be centerpiece of Trump-Kim summit.

    • Maorong Jiang, PhD, is associate professor of political science and director of Creighton University's Asian World Center. He has been tapped to provide expertise for the Strategic Multilayer Assessment (SMA) Strategic Outcomes in the Korean Peninsula project, the purpose of which is to help develop a sound understanding of plausible near-term and long-term strategic outcomes of executing U.S. political-military options to counter DPRK threats to U.S. national interests, ally and partner national interests, and regional stability. The study will also assess strategic, political, security, and economic implications of executing political-military options and their implications for U.S. objectives and influence in the Western Pacific and Northeast Asia region in the near-term (0-2 years), medium-term (3-7 years), and long-term (7+ years).

    Creighton has broadcast studio availability.

