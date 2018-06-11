Riverview Medical Center Now Offers Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Partial and Total Knee Replacement Surgery

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – June 12, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center located in Red Bank, now offers full and partial robotic knee replacement surgery thanks to the addition of the Mako System, a robotic-arm that allows surgeons to personalize the surgical experience, tailoring it to patients’ needs and anatomy.

“Because it’s a complex surgery, many people are reluctant to undergo knee replacement surgery,” says Anthony Costa, M.D., medical director for the joint replacement program at Riverview Medical Center. “During the procedure, the surgeon will remove a thin layer of damaged bone and cartilage from the thighbone, shinbone and kneecap and replace it with an artificial joint.”

The Mako System helps to reduce the possibility of complications by rendering a computed tomography (CT)-based 3D rendering of a patient’s orthopedic anatomy days before the surgery. Prior to the patient entering the operating room, the surgeon is working with their CT scans and the Mako System is creating a personalized surgical plan. In the operating room, the system guides the surgeon within the pre-defined area, helping to provide more accurate placement and alignment of the implant.

“Using the Mako robot provides better accuracy in rotational alignment compared to conventional surgery,” says Dr. Costa. “That means we can offer a more accurate surgery with faster recovery times and less pain. Additionally, this technique reduces the rate of complications and readmissions, and the medical center’s rapid recovery post-operative course helps to get patients home one to two days after surgery.”

The first case using the Mako System was performed by David Lopez, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Riverview Medical Center. Along with Dr. Costa, Dr. Lopez is among several specialists currently credentialed to perform partial and total knee replacement surgery utilizing the Mako System, adding to the medical center’s robust orthopedic surgical program.

“The hip and knee program at Riverview Medical Center is truly stellar,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel. “It has been recognized as high performing by U.S. News & World Report and was also the first hospital in New Jersey to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement, which recognizes facilities dedicated to elevating the quality, consistency and safety of their services and patient care. The community surrounding the medical center is an active one, and we are excited to be able to offer them even more options to help them stay that way.”

For more information about knee replacement, or other orthopedic services offered at Riverview Medical Center, please call the Total Joint Center at 732-530-2363.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 468-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

