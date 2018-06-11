 
Re: SCOTUS Voter Roll decision - election law expert available from Ohio

U.S. Elections News, U.S. Politics, U.S. Supreme Court, Local - Ohio
  Scotus, Election, Election Law

    • Credit: CWRU

      Jonathan Entin

    Election law expert Jonathan L. Entin--Professor Emeritus of Law and Political Science at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland--is available to comment on the Ohio voter roll purge decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

    office - 216 - 368-3321

    jle@case.edu

    cell -  216 - 640-0082

    Note: Interviews can be arranged at an on-campus television studio (transmission via VYVX HD loop), by digital tape sync for audio, in-person or by phone.

     

