Ruling addresses an issue that has stymied states for years

Earlier this morning the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 5-4 ruling on Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute, which dealt with Ohio’s voter list maintenance process.

University of Georgia School of Law Associate Dean Lori Ringhand, an expert in constitutional, election and state and local government law, said:

“Husted addressed an issue that has stymied states for years: how to balance the need to keep up-to-date voter rolls with the right of voters to not be pushed off those rolls just because they choose to not vote. Ohio used non-voting as a trigger to initiate a process through which voters asked to verify whether or not they have moved. The court held that the state could use this system, even though Ohio admitted that more than a million postcards are never returned at all.”

Professor Ringhand’s full title is Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & J. Alton Hosch Professor of Law. She can be reached at 706-542-5226 or ringhand@uga.edu.