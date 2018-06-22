Notes & Words Rocks the Fox Theater

Newswise — Dave Grohl, frontman of rock band Foo Fighters, joined renowned authors for the ninth annual Notes & Words on Saturday, May 12, at the historic Fox Theater. This one-night-only event raised more than $1.8 million for our Oakland campus.

Grohl had a rare treat for the audience: His 12-year-old daughter Violet joined him to perform a show-stealing Adele cover.

"I remember her saying, 'Dad, you're not even the best singer in the family,'" Grohl joked. "And she's right!"

Younger daughter Harper also took the stage to play drums. And, in honor of Mother’s Day, Grohl dedicated the song “My Hero” to his mother, Virginia, who was in the audience.

Writer George Saunders, recent winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize, shared his darkly humorous prose. Kelly Corrigan, who launched Notes & Words in 2010, revealed wisdom from her most recent bestseller. Guests also enjoyed creative performances by talented students from Oakland School for the Arts.

Over the past nine years, Notes & Words has raised approximately $10 million for our young patients. Previous performers have included writers Michael Chabon, Dave Eggers, Anne Lamott, and Billy Collins; comedian Jim Gaffigan; singer Chris Martin of Coldplay; and music groups CAKE and G. Love & Special Sauce.

Learn more at notesandwords.org