UCI Expert Can Comment on Net Neutrality

Released: 11-Jun-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California, Irvine

CHANNELS
Arts and Entertainment, History, Internet Trends, Local - California, Government/Law, Cybersecurity, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Net Neutrality, Pay To Play

    • Peter Krapp, professor and chair of UCI Film and Media Studies, is an expert on digital culture and media history, secret communications and cultural memory, and the history and theory of gadgets, games and simulations. In an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times, he wrote that repealing net neutrality would "require users to 'pay to play.'"

