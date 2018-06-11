UCI

Richard J. Gannotta tapped to head UCI Health

Seasoned national executive takes helm of top-ranked research hospital

Newswise — Orange, Calif., June 11, 2018 — Richard J. Gannotta, D.H.A., has been named CEO of UCI Health, overseeing Orange County’s only academic medical center and all clinical and patient-serving operations. His appointment was approved by the University of California Board of Regents.

Gannotta, who has been interim CEO since February, joined UCI Health in March 2017 as chief operating officer. In that role, he oversaw the medical center’s inpatient and outpatient operations and most administrative functions. UCI Medical Center has been listed among “America’s Best Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report for 17 consecutive years.

“Richard Gannotta is the ideal choice to advance the work of UCI Health,” said Chancellor Howard Gillman. “He brings national executive experience to his new position, has amply demonstrated his leadership skills here, and is well-equipped to provide visionary and strategic leadership of Orange County’s preeminent academic medical center.”

Prior to UCI, Gannotta was senior vice president of hospitals at New York’s NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public healthcare system, with 11 hospitals. Before that, he was president of Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he led hospital operations and worked closely with the leadership of Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. He has also served as president at Duke Raleigh Hospital, part of the Duke University Health System, and North Carolina-based WakeMed Health & Hospitals.

“It is a privilege to be selected to lead the outstanding physicians, nurses and staff at UCI Health,” Gannotta said. “UCI Health plays a unique role in meeting the health needs of our region’s residents – from the stellar complex care provided by top clinicians to advancing medical knowledge through cutting-edge research right here in Orange County.”

The roles of chief executive and vice chancellor for health affairs, formerly combined at UCI, have become two positions. As CEO, Gannotta will oversee the health system, hospital, and outpatient research and specialty care centers. Recruitment is underway for the vice chancellor, who will direct the academic and research missions of schools and programs within the Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences.

