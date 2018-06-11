Trump and Kim Jong-Un Likely to Proclaim Singapore Summit a Success Prematurely, Leading to Breakdown of Peace Progress

George A. Lopez is Hesburgh Professor of Peace Studies Emeritus of the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame.

He is also a former member of the UN Panel of Experts for Monitoring Sanctions on North Korea.

On tomorrow's North Korea summit in Singapore, Lopez says:

"We will see the carefully orchestrated celebration of progress, with possibly an agreement that trades the armistice ending the Korean War for a declaration that each side accepts the war has ended. Each leader will proclaim to their national audiences the summit was a success.

Whatever else they agree to regarding disarmament will appear clear to the two leaders but the details of the agreement will be understood differently by each of their diplomatic teams. This soon after leads to uncertainty and ultimately to heightened tension regarding who was to blame for the breakdown of progress. And it will put the next meeting in jeopardy. Then the cycle repeats itself."

Contact Lopez directly at glopez@nd.edu, or call his cell phone at +1-574-315-7118.