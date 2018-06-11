Legal Challenges to Net Neutrality Repeal ‘Will Proceed with Gusto,’ Expert Says

CHICAGO --- Obama-era open internet protections ended today as a result of the Federal Communications Commission’s December 2017 decision to repeal net neutrality rules for internet service providers, effective June 11.

James Speta, a professor of law at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, is available to comment. His research interests include telecommunications and internet policy, antitrust, administrative law and market organization.

He can be reached at 312-503-8470 or j-speta@law.northwestern. edu .

Quote from Professor Speta

"Although the FCC's net neutrality rules have now formally ended, the one thing we know for sure is that the legal challenges will proceed with gusto in the appellate court. I do not think that the internet companies will make any significant changes to the way they do business until those appeals are resolved. One of the key issues before the court is whether the states can, independently of the FCC, mandate net neutrality. If the court says that states can regulate net neutrality, then I would anticipate that the number of states that try to do so will increase significantly."

More news at Northwestern Now

Find experts on our Faculty Experts Hub

Follow @NUSources for expert perspectives