https://news.uci.edu/2018/06/12/founding-professor-of-math-donates-personal-professional-papers-to-uci-libraries/

Founding professor of math donates personal, professional papers to UCI Libraries

Collection includes Edward Thorp’s work proving merits of card counting in blackjack

Newswise — Irvine, Calif., June 12, 2018 – The University of California, Irvine Libraries have received the personal papers and professional records of Edward O. Thorp, a founding professor of mathematics, hedge fund manager, blackjack player and author of The New York Times best-seller Beat the Dealer, the first book to mathematically prove that card counting can overcome casinos’ “house advantage” in blackjack. He’s also a pioneer in applying quantitative investment techniques in financial markets.

“This collection of my personal and professional papers was part of my mathematical odyssey from academia to the casinos of Las Vegas and the trading desks of Wall Street,” Thorp said. “In addition to showing how my published research came about, my donation includes unpublished research, correspondence and ideas. As much of it was created during the 17 years I was a professor at UCI, I am pleased that it will be part of the library archives.”

The gift marks the first time that Thorp’s work – which will be housed in the UCI Libraries’ Special Collections & Archives – will be available for scholarly research.

“We are honored to receive the Edward O. Thorp collection. With such an impressive and diverse career, Mr. Thorp’s papers will surely reveal wonderful insights into his brilliant mind and support the research and teaching mission of UCI. We look forward to working with Mr. Thorp to make this collection accessible to the community and to develop future showcases of its significant facets,” said university librarian Lorelei Tanji.

Thorp joined UCI in 1965. He taught mathematics until 1977, then taught mathematics and finance from 1977 to 1982. During his tenure, Thorp funded a $1 million endowment to the mathematics program. After leaving UCI, he enjoyed a career as a successful hedge fund manager and is currently president of the financial planning firm Edward O. Thorp & Associates, located in Newport Beach.

In 2013, Thorp received the UCI Alumni Association’s highest honor, the Lauds & Laurels Extraordinarius award, which recognizes outstanding individuals for their service to the community, professional excellence and campus involvement. Last year, he wrote A Man for All Markets and participated in a book talk co-sponsored by the UCI Libraries.

