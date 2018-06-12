Newswise — WASHINGTON – This week, the House Appropriations Committee marked up and passed the Fiscal Year 2019 Interior Appropriations bill, which controls U.S. government investment in supporting international conservation and stopping wildlife crime.

WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) Executive Vice President for Public Affairs John Calvelli issued the following statement:

“WCS is pleased that the House Appropriations Committee continues to see the tremendous value of the U.S. government’s investment in key international conservation programs within the Interior appropriations bill.

“The Committee has enhanced U.S. national and economic security in supporting the fight against wildlife crime. In particular, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Multinational Species Conservation Funds, Office of Law Enforcement, and Office of International Affairs promote good governance and law enforcement efforts while advancing conservation for the world’s most iconic and endangered species, including elephants, rhinos, tigers, marine turtles and great apes.

“I thank the members of the House Appropriations Committee, including Interior subcommittee chair Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA), subcommittee ranking member Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN), full committee chair Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ), and full committee ranking member Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY), and the key champions of conservation in Congress for their leadership in ensuring these vital programs continue.”

###