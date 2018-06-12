Psychologists Available to Talk About Impact of Separating Immigrant Children and Parents

Kalina Brabeck, PhD

East Providence, Rhode Island

Phone: (401) 456-9602

Email: kbrabeck@ric.edu Expertise: Brabeck is a psychologist who specializes in discrimination, immigration and trauma. She is an associate professor of mental health counseling at Rhode Island College, Brabeck’s research focuses on the effects that poverty, discrimination and legal status have on Latino immigrant families. She speaks English and Spanish and works as part of the Latino Mental Health Program team at Lifespan Physician Group, where she provides psychotherapy to Spanish-speaking patients. She also conducts psychological evaluations for immigration courts. Manuel Paris Jr., PsyD

New Haven, Connecticut

Phone: (203) 974-5819

Email: manuel.paris@yale.edu Expertise: An associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine and deputy director of Hispanic Services for the Connecticut Mental Health Center, Paris also serves as director of training for the Latino Track of the Yale Psychology Pre- and Post-Doctoral Fellowship Program at the Hispanic Clinic. He has co-authored numerous articles on Latina/o behavioral health issues and also teaches and lectures extensively on these topics. He serves as senior advisor on public policy to the National Latinx Psychological Association, and is a board member of the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda. Antonio E. Puente, PhD

Wilmington, North Carolina

Cell Phone: (910) 233-9855

Email: puente@uncw.edu Expertise: A professor of psychology at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, Puente also maintains a private clinical practice. He is the founder and co-director of a bilingual mental health clinic for the poor and uninsured. A past president of the American Psychological Association, Puente has commented extensively on the plight and psychology of Hispanic immigrants, including Dreamers and immigrant children. He is an immigrant himself, having migrated from Cuba as a child. Melba Vasquez, PhD Austin, Texas

Phone: (512) 329-8000 x5

Email: melvasquez@aol.com Expertise: As 2011 president of the American Psychological Association, Vasquez established a task force on immigration that wrote the report ”Crossroads: The Psychology of Immigration in the New Century,” which addressed the psychological factors related to the experience of immigration and helped dispel commonly held myths about immigrants. An independent practitioner, she has also spoken out on the harmful psychological impact of separating immigrant families.