Experts Address Ethical, Legal and Insurance Issues Surrounding CRISPR Gene Editing Technology
Christiana Care Health System and Delaware Biotechnology Association Symposium Opens Dialogue about CRISPR
Released: 13-Jun-2018 10:00 AM EDT
Newswise — Wilmington, Delaware, June 12, 2018 — The subject of TV news programs and magazine headlines, CRISPR gene editing technology is spearheading a biomedical revolution. Scientists are working to alter mosquito DNA to prevent malaria and modify pig organs for human transplant. The Gene Editing Institute of Christiana Care Health System is researching the use of CRISPR in lung cancer treatments.
But who owns CRISPR and its related technologies? Will insurance pay for gene editing procedures