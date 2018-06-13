Rutgers New Jersey Poison Control Experts Available to Discuss Allergy Medication and Drugged Driving

Allergy sufferers who use medications to combat symptoms could be hazardous drivers. Many legal prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs, including oral antihistamines, make driving unsafe due to side effects like sleepiness, loss of focus/attention, blurred vision and decreased coordination.

“If you are planning on driving while taking allergy medicine or any other medicine, be aware that these medicines may affect your driving ability,” says Diane Calello, Executive and Medical Director, NJ Poison Control Center at Rutgers NJ Medical School’s Department of Emergency Medicine. “Reaction time can be slowed down, and drugged driving – even with legal medications – can have the same effects as driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Experts at New Jersey Poison Control Center are available to discuss the side effects of allergy medication that the public might not realize and how to effectively manage symptoms without affecting their driving ability.

