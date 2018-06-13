 
Potential for Life on Mars: Geosciences Professor Joel Hurowitz, PhD Available for Interview

Expert Pitch
    • Credit: Stony Brook University

      Joel Hurowitz, PhD

    Stony Brook Univesity Professor Joel Hurowitz is a planetary scientist who worked on the Mars Curiosity rover science team. He is member of the science leadership team for the upcoming Mars 2020 Rover mission.

    Professor Hurowitz says recent results from Curiosity provide further evidence that Mars was once a habitable world, capable of generating and/or preserving chemicals that can be formed and used by microbial life.

    Professor Hurowitz is available for broadcast and other types of interviews, including via Stony Brook's ITK broadcast studio.

    To schedule an interview with Professor Hurowitz, contact: Gregory Filiano at (631) 444-9343.

