American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) to host 60th Annual Meeting in San Antonio, October 21-24

Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2018 – The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) will host its 60th Annual Meeting at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, October 18-24, 2018. The meeting will feature updates from clinical trials and cancer research involving radiation therapy, as well as keynote addresses from Norman E. “Ned” Sharpless, M.D., Director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Mark Stevenson, futurologist and author.

The ASTRO Annual Meeting is expected to attract approximately 11,000 oncologists, researchers and other attendees from across the globe. Researchers will present peer-reviewed abstracts on advances in clinical care for cancer patients. In addition, panels and case discussions will feature leading experts and underscore the meeting’s theme, “Translating Discovery to Cure.”

High-impact studies and clinical trial briefs will be presented in news briefings held on-site and available via telecast for registered press. The final press program will be announced in early October 2018.

Registration is complementary for credentialed news media professionals, contingent on review by the ASTRO press team. Additional information, the press registration form and housing information are available online. ASTRO will host an on-site press office during meeting hours, and rooms are available to reserve for media interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More information about the meeting is available at the ASTRO Annual Meeting webpage. For questions about the press program, press registration and interview rooms, contact ASTRO’s media relations team at press@astro.org or 703-286-1600.

