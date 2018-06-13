Soils Give Background to Vacation Fun

Newswise — June 14, 2018 – Headed out on vacation? Don’t forget to observe the soil along the way! Soils Matter, Soil Science Society of America’s science-based blog, can point out the soil landmarks. Bon voyage!

Watch where you step—there’s life under there! Read how soil compaction can impact your favorite wooded retreat. And stay on the path!

Beaches provide more than a summertime escape. Healthy beaches are a habitat, a filter, and a protective barrier! Read more before your next day out.

Did you know soil comes in different colors? Your next vacation may take you to a new palette in the soil world! Read how soil formation affects color here.

Soils Matter is a blog of the Soil Science Society of America (SSSA). New blogs are posted on the 1st of and 15th of every month and are written by member scientists.

SSSA is a progressive international scientific society that fosters the transfer of knowledge and practices to sustain global soils. Based in Madison, WI, and founded in 1936, SSSA is the professional home for 6,000+ members and 1,000+ certified professionals dedicated to advancing the field of soil science. The Society provides information about soils in relation to crop production, environmental quality, ecosystem sustainability, bioremediation, waste management, recycling, and wise land use.