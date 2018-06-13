Medical Student Named NIH Research Scholar

Newswise — STONY BROOK, N.Y., June 13, 2018 -- Stony Brook University School of Medicine student Jenny Kim is considering becoming an anesthesiologist and would like to research novel non-opioid analgesics for pain. During the 2018-19 academic year, Kim will be involved in pain research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) before she returns to Stony Brook the following year to complete her MD program. This opportunity arose as Kim was selected as one of the recipients of the NIH’s 2018-19 Medical Research Scholars Program (MRSP).

Kim is among 37 students selected nationwide for the fellowship. The research training program enables students to pause their university studies for one year and to live on the NIH campus and conduct basic, clinical or translational research. She starts her fellowship in July.

Kim will be working at the bench on animal studies within the Department of Perioperative Medicine at the NIH clinical Center. For more on this year’s NIH MRSP program and its recipients, see this press release.

