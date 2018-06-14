The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Hosted Virtual Groundbreaking Event for New Building

Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) has virtually broken ground on a $45 million expansion and renovation of its current Anne M. Pinkard building. At a virtual tour movie screening and dinner event, the school showcased the 65,810 total square foot design geared toward strengthened research, graduate level education, and community engagement.

“This is an incredibly exciting time in the history of our school and an even more momentous step into the future of nursing education,” says Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN, dean of JHSON. “We wanted a groundbreaking that was non-traditional to represent the contemporary look and feel of our new space and show how the building will expand our scholarship opportunities, innovation, and intellectual footprint across the world.”

Designed by the architectural firms of William Rawn Associates and Hord Coplan Macht, Inc., the new building will be flexible, dynamic, and future-oriented, while also honoring the school’s long history of preparing nurse leaders. The transformed and reimagined educational area includes large, open spaces, flexible learning classrooms, a more prominent entrance, and expansive glass surfaces.

Other features include:

The Carpenter Conference Center to seat larger, more interdisciplinary events with colleagues locally and globally.

to seat larger, more interdisciplinary events with colleagues locally and globally. Open and spacious first floor “Hub” with areas for informal meeting, studying, teamwork, and an eatery open to the community.

with areas for informal meeting, studying, teamwork, and an eatery open to the community. Preserved courtyard and green space in Baltimore that will be highly visible from the new addition.

in Baltimore that will be highly visible from the new addition. Think Tank space for current and emerging centers and institutes to collaborate with local and international partners and develop research, clinical expertise, and technologies.

for current and emerging centers and institutes to collaborate with local and international partners and develop research, clinical expertise, and technologies. The Martha Hill Interprofessional Research Commons, which will house JHSON’s specialty centers in aging, administration, cardiovascular care, community health, global initiatives, and mental health and give faculty and PhD students a collaborative workspace to focus on research, policy, and advocacy.

The school has received funding support from the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation of Philadelphia and the France-Merrick Foundation of Baltimore, Md., among other foundations and organizations, and is scheduled to officially begin construction in Fall 2018.

“This is an investment in our campus, the economy and health of our city, and importantly in outstanding student experiences for years to come,” says Davidson. “We are building to inspire, innovate, impact, and change the world.”

