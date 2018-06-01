 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Expert available for comment on global human rights issues

Article ID: 696132

Released: 14-Jun-2018 11:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Arizona State University (ASU)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Crime and Forensic Science, Government/Law, Guns and Violence, U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. Politics

  • Credit: Paul Fagan

Biography :
WASHINGTON, DC - Paul Fagan is the Director of the Human Rights and Democracy program for the McCain Institute for International Leadership. Paul is a world-renowned expert of human rights and African affairs - specifically Central Africa and the Congo. Previously, Paul worked as the Executive Director of the Eastern Congo Initiative and the Director of the International Republican Institute’s Africa program. He can be reached for comments at paulefagan@gmail.com.

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!