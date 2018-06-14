SLUCare's Heart Team Earns Recognition for Quality Care

SLUCare Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care recently received National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) recognition as a patient-centered specialty practice. SLUCare is the only cardiovascular practice in the St. Louis area to be given the honor.

The NCQA recognition honors SLUCare's responsiveness to patients and colleagues, its cooperation with other health care groups and the department's dedication to continuous improvement. For SLUCare, that means providing the best care to each patient.

“It shows them that first and foremost, we are patient-centered,” said Beth Page, RN, MSN, executive director of clinical quality and population health. “It tells them that we look carefully at each patient from the moment they come in, evaluate their needs, and make sure there is timely communication with referring doctors and families.”

The SLUCare team spent months working to compile and submit the required care quality data. The team had to provide data in six areas, including care access and communication and measuring and improving performance.

According to the NCQA, earning this recognition shows the SLUCare Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care has undergone a rigorous review of its capabilities and is committed to communication, coordination and providing access to care.

“NCQA patient-centered specialty practice recognition distinguishes practices that communicate, collaborate and integrate care in ways that patients want and that improve quality,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. “I commend the team at SLUCare Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care for its achievement, and for its commitment to continuous improvement.”

SLUCare Physician Group is the academic medical practice of Saint Louis University, with more than 500 health care providers and 1,200 staff members in hospitals and medical offices throughout the St. Louis region. SLUCare physicians are among the most highly trained in their fields - more than 50 specialties in all - and are national and international experts, renowned for research and innovations in medicine.