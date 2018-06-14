Elon Musk’s High-Speed Train: Civil Engineers Available

EVANSTON, Ill. — Elon Musk’s Boring Company won the bid to build a high-speed express train from downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport. Northwestern University has two civil engineers — Hani Mahmassani and James Hambleton — available to discuss Musk’s upcoming plans.

Hani Mahmassani is the William A. Patterson Distinguished Chair in Transportation in Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering. He studies multimodal transportation systems; planning and operations; dynamic network modeling and optimization; large-scale human infrastructure systems; and real-time operation of logistics and distribution systems. He can be reached directly at 301-524-3536 (cell) or masmah@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Hani Mahmassani:

“I suspect the plans will evolve a few times before anything concrete gets done. That said, Elon Musk has often proven others wrong by fulfilling plans that seem too difficult.”

James Hambleton is an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering in Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering. An expert in geomechanics, he studies how soils move and develops models for predicting soil deformation. Hambleton can be reached directly at 847-660-4256 (cell) or jphambleton@northwestern.edu.

Quote from James Hambleton:

“It pays to be ambitious but realistic when it comes to underground construction. This has historically been a slow process for good reasons, but there are always surprises. The proposed high-speed transit between downtown Chicago and O’Hare will be no exception.”

