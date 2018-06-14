Nine UIC students named Schweitzer Fellows

Newswise — Nine University of Illinois at Chicago students have been awarded Schweitzer fellowships, a service learning program for health professional students committed to helping Chicago’s underserved.

Named in honor of humanitarian and Nobel Laureate Dr. Albert Schweitzer, the fellowship encourages exceptional students in health and human service fields to serve the most vulnerable members of society, including the uninsured, immigrants, the homeless, returning veterans, minorities and the working poor. The UIC students will each design and implement year-long projects to improve health and access to care.

Each Schweitzer Fellow will receive a $2,500 honorarium and will launch a community-based project in collaboration with existing community organizations to provide 200 hours of service.

The UIC Schweitzer Fellows are planning the following community projects: