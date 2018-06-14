Pediatrician Available to Comment on Summer and Sun Safety for Children

Candace Dye, M.D., assistant professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Department of Pediatrics, can share tips regarding summer safety for children including but not limited to:

- How to recognize if a child is overheated or dehydrated

- Tips for keeping children hydrated in summer heat

- Swim safety at the pool, beach or lake

- Additional heat dangers to be aware of including leaving a child in a hot car, playing outside with and/or on hot toys, hot water in hoses and leftover bottles, etc.

She is avaliable by phone or can be avaliable for live/taped interviews in our studio as well.