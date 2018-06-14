 
Pediatrician Available to Comment on Summer and Sun Safety for Children

    Candace Dye, M.D., pediatrician at UAB

Children's Health, Dermatology, Summer
  Pediatrician, Summer Safety, Children, heat

    • Candace Dye, M.D., assistant professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Department of Pediatrics, can share tips regarding summer safety for children including but not limited to:

    - How to recognize if a child is overheated or dehydrated 

    - Tips for keeping children hydrated in summer heat

    - Swim safety at the pool, beach or lake

    - Additional heat dangers to be aware of including leaving a child in a hot car, playing outside with and/or on hot toys, hot water in hoses and leftover bottles, etc.

    She is avaliable by phone or can be avaliable for live/taped interviews in our studio as well. 

